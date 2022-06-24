The Adomi bridge in Ghana is one of Ghana's most famous landmarks w here people often visit to take pictures of the spectacular bridge

w The bridge was opened in 1957, so most people did not see when construction began for this magnificent suspension bridge

For this reason, many are excited to see rare photos that show the Adomi bridge under construction

The Adomi Bridge, formerly known as the Volta bridge in Atimpoku, was opened by Ghana's first president, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, in 1957 and was constructed at a cost of 682,000 pounds. The bridge hangs over the Volta River and provides a road passage between Ghana's Eastern and Volta regions.

The construction of the Adomi bridge. Photo credit: Kuukuwa Manful. Source: Twitter

A Ghanaian architect, Kuukuwa Manful, took to Twitter to share some rare photos of the famous Adomi Bridge which showed the ongoing construction of the bridge.

Residents were also allowed to witness the construction first-hand. Little did they know that they would share in Ghana's history and heritage.

Local residents observe the construction of the Adomi bridge. Photo credit: Kuukuwa Manful. Source: Twitter

Many netizens were wowed by the opportunity to see how the imposing suspension bridge was constructed.

The Adomi bridge when it was under construction. Photo credit: Kuukuwa Manful. Source: Twitter

YEN.com.gh samples some of the comments below.

Francis Deh said:

Quite recently I passed through and it was a breeze. I just had to capture the view. I guess it's one thing we have maintained quite well as a nation. It was touched on a few years back and we had to use the ferries.

K-Danso stated:

I have never seen anything about the beginning of the construction of the bridge till now... interesting stuff

Phabio passed a funny remark:

This is great. I am putting this in my will to someone soon

Kafui concluded by saying:

Very interesting past.

The images demonstrate the breathtaking engineering and equipment that went into one of Ghana's renowned road infrastructures, formally designated a tourist attraction in April 2019.

