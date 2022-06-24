The government of Guyana has made arrangements to export 120 pre-fabricated wooden houses to Ghana this year

The announcement was made at the beginning of this year by the country's Finance Minister called Dr Ashni Singh during his budget presentation

The wooden houses will go a long way to provide decent and affordable accommodation for residents in Ghana

The South American nation of Guyana is known for its timber production which it generates from its national forests. As a way to provide value for the wood market in Guyana, the Guyanese government will be making and shipping wooden houses to Ghana to secure long-term markets and also help Ghana solve its housing crisis.

Speaking at an event, Dr Singh said:

For [this] initiative, 120 pre-fab houses will be manufactured using local wood and exported to Ghana this year, in an effort to secure a long-term relationship with this potential market.

The Finance Minister made this revelation during his 2022 Budget presentation. He indicated that this was in a bid to secure and strengthen a long-term relationship between the two governments.

Prefabricated homes are ones that have been constructed in advance and just require assembly when they arrive at their destination. According to prior estimates, the homes should be about 700 square feet in size. and will be exported at a cost of $52 million.

The Guyanese government is always looking for sustainable ways to provide accommodation for its residents. Last year, The President of Guyana, Dr Irfaan Ali announced this his administration plans to create 1000 model houses in Silica City, which is a modern city he is developing in Guyana.

He plans to use local materials and labour for the estate development.

