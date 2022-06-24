Photos of the Swakopmund prison in Namibia have caused a stir on social media as many are dumbfounded by its beauty

It is a popular two-storey historic building found in a coastal town of Namibia that looks well-preserved

The prison building was constructed in the year 1909 and still remains in use over a hundred years later

The Swakopmund prison, also popularly referred to as "Alte Gefängnis" which means "old prison" was designed by German architect Heinrich Bause. The main building was used only for staff housing while the prisoners were relegated to less opulent quarters on one side.

The prison was declared a national monument on 26 October 1973. This was not because it housed prisoners but because of its heritage value.

The building underwent extensive renovations with more prison cells added in the yard and a high wall erected.

A popular Twitter page called "Africa Facts Zone" shared pictures of the Swakopmund prison on social media and netizens have shared their thoughts on this impressive edifice.

YEN.com.gh shares a few of the comments below.

Proud Saffa stated:

This prison is better than some hotels in some African countries

Basilius Kasera said:

In Namibia, tourists would sometimes go and knock there thinking it's a place of accommodation.

Nana Obutuo Bediako shared his thoughts:

Doesn't look like a prison to me.Looks like one of the old Court/Municipal offices here in Ghana.

kelvin Tulonga passed a funny remark:

They probably serve omelettes here

Master Bates said:

Wow! So there are actually good prisons in Africa

The prison is strategically located right in town along a busy street which attracts a lot of tourists.

