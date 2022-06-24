Many people have wondered how they can secure and protect their homes from burglary and armed robbery

Feeling secure in one's own home is very important and must not be compromised, especially to protect one's family

People lose valuable items to thieves and robbers most often because their homes are not well secured

There are a number of home solutions ranging from very expensive equipment to regular practices that can help people to protect their families from burglaries. YEN.com.gh mentions them below.

Invest in Good Security Equipments

Security for homes must not be compromised. For those that can afford it, they can invest in good security equipment such as CCTV cameras, motion detectors and alarm systems. Having any sort of alarm system is usually enough to deter burglars from attempting one's home.

Get a Dog

Dogs are not only man's best friend but they also help to keep homes safe. The benefits of having a dog are that they are loud, they can be hard to spot at night and they can bite. In Ghana, the majority of homeowners and renters keep pet dogs that watch over their properties at night and while they are away.

Dogs are confined in their cages throughout the day and let out at night. Bullmastiffs, Doberman Pinschers, Rottweilers, and German Shepherds are excellent guard dogs that have the traits necessary to successfully fend off unauthorized invaders.

Lock the Doors and Windows

The doors and windows of people's houses are frequently used by burglars as entry points. A good way to deter intruders is to make sure your windows and doors are locked. Every accessible external door should have a peephole or door viewer. Investing in a strong security door should also be enough to deter burglars.

Be Cautious of Handymen in Your Home

When bringing handymen such as plumbers and carpenters inside your house for maintenance, repairs, or other contracted work, you need to exercise additional caution. This is because thieves may appear as handymen in order to obtain entry to the house.

Be sure to find out whether prospective contractors do criminal background checks on their staff. Also, never leave them unattended when they come inside the house to work.

