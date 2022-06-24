Renting an apartment in Ghana can be tough for first-time renters because they may not know what to do or who to contact

Many naive property renters have fallen into the hands of dubious men who pose as property owners to scam unsuspecting victims

Without proper help, renters are sure to get stressed out after they view a number of apartments and still remain unsatisfied

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The rental sector in Ghana is not well regulated. This makes it difficult for property seekers to verify who they are dealing with when looking for an apartment. This also means that there are a lot of apartments on the market that are quite inhabitable with unreasonable price tags.

A couple checks out a home they are considering acquiring. Photo credit: Getty Images. Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Property seekers can navigate through the mess and land good properties quicker and easier by considering these factors below.

Use Online Property Portals

There are a number of online property portals that help people view all that an apartment has to offer from the comfort of their homes. This makes it easier for people to make decisions on properties before going for physical viewing.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Employ the Services of Real Estate Agents

Qualified real estate agents help people acquire property by doing the the leg work, paperwork and all kinds of things that go into securing an apartment. Agents know where to find properties that their clients want and can also advise them on the ideal places to stay.

Attend Housing Fairs

Housing fairs are events where several real estate companies and agencies come under one roof to showcase the properties they have on the market. This is a great way for those looking to rent or buy to browse through multiple properties at the same ground without having to move around.

Additionally, such fairs give people the opportunity to interact with the sellers, compare prices and educate themselves about the industry.

3 Ways of Finding Out if Someone Died in a House For Sale That One is Considering Buying

In an earlier article, YEN.com.gh wrote about how people can find out if someone died at a home they want to buy. Ghanaians are very religious people who take matters of death, the supernatural and after-life very seriously. As such, they are very particular about knowing the circumstances surrounding someone's death.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh