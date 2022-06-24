Landlords with multiple properties may be confused about deciding between renting a home out or selling it off

Renting out a property or selling it are ways that property owners can make big cash on their homes

Both alternatives are peculiar, so the landlord has to weigh both options and decide which one is best for them in the long run

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Choosing between selling a property or giving it out for rent can be a tough choice to make, but it is possible when landlords are armed with the correct information. In this article, YEN.com.gh highlights what landlords should know before deciding.

A man shows off his home to a potential renter. Photo credit: Getty Images. Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Renting Out a Property

A lot of things go into renting out a property. At first glance, it may look as simple as giving out an apartment to a property seeker and being paid a year or two's advance rent. But, unfortunately, it is not as simple as that.

Landlords should consider responsibilities such as paying property tax, home insurance, property management dues if they use that service and paying for significant home maintenance.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Most of the rental income may have to go towards paying for the abovementioned charges.

Selling The Property

Selling a house means that the property owner will receive a large sum of money they can invest or use for other things. Landlords must ask themselves two critical questions before they decide to sell their house.

They should ask whether they will make enough profit from the sale and whether they will be reinvesting the money.

If they plan to reinvest the money, it will be wise to sell it off.

The government of Guyana is Set to Export 120 Ready-Made Wooden Houses to Ghana in 2022

In an earlier article, YEN.com.gh wrote about the Guyanese government's efforts to export 120 ready-made wooden houses to Ghana by the end of 2022. The wooden houses will go a long way to provide decent and affordable accommodation for Ghana residents and strengthen the ties between both governments.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh