A 12-year-old girl called Maame Yaa met her untimely death when a building collapsed on her at Shama Junction in the Western Region.

Residents woke up to the sad incident that occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, 22nd June 2022

An Assembly member of the electoral area revealed in an interview that Maame Yaa was the daughter of the Unit Committee Chairman of the electoral area.

Residents of Shama in the Western Region of Ghana have been hit with the sad news of the untimely death of a 12-year-old girl called Maame Yaa. In an interview, the father of the deceased, Uncle Atta, narrated what happened.

The collapsed building. Photo credit: MyJoyOnline. Source: UGC

Uncle Atta said:

I heard an unusual sound and was informed by one of my sons who was in the same room that a piece of wood fell from the top of the roof to hit his sister.

Neighbours rushed to send the girl to the St. Benedict Hospital in Inchaban, who had blood oozing from her ears and nose.

The building that collapsed was an old structure that crumbled after Tuesday's heavy downpour. An Assembly member for the area, Honourable Philip Boateng, added to details of the event by saying:

The building wall fell on the roof of the room where the young girl was sleeping. The debris from the collapsed building apparently hit and covered the young girl who was sleeping in the room leaving her dead. Doctors confirmed that she was dead before she was sent to the hospital. Her body has since been deposited at the mortuary.

He added that the owner of the old, weak building had been warned by the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) to pull down the building because it posed a threat to public safety. Still, all the warnings fell on deaf ears.

The assemblyman further said three additional flimsy structures nearby need to be demolished since they endanger public safety.

