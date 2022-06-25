It can be challenging to have some privacy when living with one or more people in the same house or room

People begin to seek their private space right from adolescence to have interrupted time alone without disturbance

Privacy is also a way to maintain a healthy distance between roommates to avoid friction and tension

Having a roommate with whom one can share many exciting experiences can be fun. However, maintaining a healthy boundary will prevent roommates from fighting over the most common issues. In this article, YEN.com.gh highlights how people can maintain their privacy even when they share the same space with others.

Respect Obvious Boundaries

It is vital to keep your space. Sometimes, one's belongings may spill over to the other side belonging to the roommate. Try as much as possible to keep your possessions at a location that is a part of your domain.

Always Ask Before Taking

It is courteous to ask your roommate before taking things that belong to them. One of the most common reasons roommates fight is because one party used the other's item without permission. When you ask permission, it lets your roommate know you respect them and their things.

Consider Your Roommate When Having Guests

It is polite to let your roommate know that you will be having guests over. However, having unexpected visitors may cause your roommate to feel uncomfortable even in their own house and interrupt whatever they were doing before.

Avoid this by telling your roommate about your intention to have visitors drop by, making sure they are okay with it and making sure the timing works properly for them too.

