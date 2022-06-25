Buying land in Ghana depends on several factors, such as the people one buys from and where the land is located

There is no one-size-fits-all for acquiring land in Ghana because the use of the land will affect the kind of land one can buy

Lands are generally very expensive to buy in Ghana and can be a long and tedious process to ensure that the land is genuine

Ghanaians have a considerable need for plots of land in the country, and it frequently occurs that the same piece of land is sold to various buyers. Therefore, when buying land, make sure all the paperwork is in order before buying land. In this article, YEN.com.gh mentions the factors that affect the price of land in Ghana.

The Preferred Location

Ghana is a country with both urban and rural areas. Because of this, land prices fluctuate from location to location. So naturally, a plot will cost more in developed areas than in less developed areas.

The Intended Use

The intended use of a piece of land in Ghana affects the price. Naturally, you must choose land in rural areas if you intend to use it for farming. You will pay less for farmland than land in a developed area designated for a residential building project.

Who You Buy from

Lastly, let us assume you wish to purchase property for large-scale farming. You must be aware that paying the State for that land will cost you significantly more than paying a family for a similar-sized plot of land.

