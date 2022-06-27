Google has several offices worldwide, ensuring that its operations worldwide are running smoothly

The tech giant is arguably the world's number one company that attracts millions of visitors daily to its website

Google has the resources to create some of the best-looking office environments employees could wish for

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

One thing that defines Google's offices around the world is its creativity. In 2015, the architect who designed Google's first office advised the founders to ditch traditional designs for more creative ones. In this article, YEN.com.gh shows some of Google's impressive offices and where they are located worldwide.

Mountain View California

Google HQ office in Mountain View. Photo credit: The Wherever Writer. Source: UGC

Source: UGC

Mountain View in California is home to Google's global headquarters called Googleplex. It has 190,000 square meters of office space.

Check out a video of the massive office below.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

The site has two significant office buildings, a 1,000-person events centre, and a four-building lodging complex with 220 rooms that will accommodate short-term stays for employees.

Accra, Ghana

Google AI Office in Accra, Ghana. Photo credit: Africa Facts Zone. Source: Twitter

Source: Twitter

Google recently opened an office space in Accra, Ghana, to support the exciting growth of the company's AI research. Will Chan, Real Estate Project Executive at Google, shared photos unveiling the office of the AI team to Ghanaians. The photos delivered a stunning look inside the building and were taken by a Ghanaian photography team.

Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Google Office in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Source: UGC

Source: UGC

The design of Google's office in Amsterdam has many local components, just like Google's other abroad offices. It incorporates the Dutch culture in its designs, and the office concept was inspired by the garage where the company founders first started Google.

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Google office in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Source: UGC

Source: UGC

The Google office in the capital of Malaysia, Kuala Lumpur, is not lacking in creativity. Some plants sprout from the walls, ceilings, and a boardroom that looks like a cave. The architects who designed the office in Malaysia said they used many different elements that related explicitly to Malaysia but in an abstract way.

Factors Such as Location and Others That Influence The Cost of a Plot of Land in Ghana

In an earlier article, YEN.com.gh wrote about factors that affect the cost of land in Ghana. Buying land in Ghana depends on several factors, such as the people one buys from and where the land is located. Also, there is no one-size-fits-all for acquiring land in Ghana because the use of the land will affect the kind of land one can buy.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh