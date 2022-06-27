The National Cathedral in Ghana has made waves across the country because of its huge price tag of $300 million

The National Cathedral will cost as much as other buildings in the country such as the Flagstaff House, Motorway and the National Theatre, among others

Many people feel the funds for the National Cathedral project should be put to better use in constructing projects that will benefit the people of Ghana

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The government of Ghana is bent on constructing a National Cathedral that will serve as a place of worship and tourist attraction. Many citizens in the country have disagreed with this move and have called for the funds to be put to good use such as constructing good road networks which will benefit the people.

The National Cathedral. Photo credit: National Cathedral of Ghana. Source: UGC

Source: UGC

Upon completion, the National Cathedral will cost a whopping $300 million and will sit on 14 acres adjacent to the Osu Cemetery. It will accommodate several impressive chapels, a baptistery, a 5000-seat two-level auditorium, a grand central hall, a music school, a choir rehearsal, an art gallery, and a shop.

Combined Projects That Will Cost as Much as The National Cathedral

YEN.com.gh highlights other considerable projects in Ghana which cost way less than the National Cathedral but will cost as much when their construction costs are combined.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

National Theatre ($20 million)

The National Theatre. Photo credit: State Interests and Governance Authority. Source: UGC

Source: UGC

The National Theatre was opened in 1992 and is estimated to have cost $20 million. The venue typically holds events such as concerts, dance, drama and musical performances, screenplays, exhibitions and special events.

Tema Motorway ($9.5 million)

Tema Motorway. Photo credit: News Ghana. Source: UGC

Source: UGC

The Tema Motorway opened to traffic in November 1965 to link Tema to Accra. The highway is still open to traffic and serves as the prominent route people use to come to Accra from Tema and Ashaiman. The project cost $9.5 million.

Flagstaff House ($45 million)

Flagstaff House. Photo credit: Flagstaff House. Source: UGC

Source: UGC

The Flagstaff House, also known as Jubilee House, is an imposing building that looks like a traditional stool. The unique architecture serves as both the seat of power and the official residence of the president of Ghana. The building is estimated to have cost about $45 million.

Akosombo Dam ($258 million)

Akosombo Dam. Photo credit: Kulturstudier. Source: UGC

Source: UGC

The Akosombo Dam is the primary source of electricity for Ghana, sitting on the largest artificial lake in the world by surface area. The dam also provides electricity for neighbouring countries such as Togo and Benin. The dam is estimated to cost about $258 million.

Unique Designs of One Airport Square, Ecobank Head Office and Other Offices in Ghana

In an earlier article, YEN.com.gh wrote about the unique architectural designs of some office buildings in Ghana. These unique architectural buildings are located throughout the country and serve as famous landmarks for people seeking directions.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh