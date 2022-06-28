The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has finally invested in building its head office complex, where it will have the liberty to operate

The GRA is Ghana's primary tax collection and compliance body that ensures a sustainable revenue stream for the government

Investing in a new office space will mean that the GRA will save GH₵ 4 million on rent from its current place of accommodation

Over the years, the GRA has renovated and refurbished its current head office buildings and operates primarily from its head office located off Starlets '91 Road in the Ministries Area. Construction for the new GRA Head Office started in January 2022 and is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.

The Board and Management of GRA sat down to deliberate on the organization's accommodation issues and thought it best to build their office complex. Additionally, it would spare the Revenue Administration and Mobilization Agency from spending more than GH¢4 million in rent each year.

Upon completion, the new GRA head office complex will accommodate all its workers from the current headquarters and the six other rented buildings in Accra. The new building will be a seven-storey twin tower with a total office size of 13,725 square meters (sqm). The building project is estimated to cost GH¢491 million.

According to the Head of Communications and Public Affairs at GRA, Assistant Commissioner Florence Asante, the initiative was long overdue considering its enormous advantages for the Authority and the nation at large.

In addition, she said building a single office for the whole workforce was necessary and cost-effective.

During an interview, she was quoted saying:

It is expensive to run the rented offices. It cost the authority more than GH¢4 million every year to rent the six separate buildings for staff

Kanda was determined to be suitable for the government's plans and was given to the Public Procurement Authority (PPA), GRA, and other organizations so they could begin building their headquarters.

