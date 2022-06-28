The world has tall buildings like the Burj Khalifa and Shanghai Tower that pierce through the clouds at impressive heights

Skyscrapers have become a recent trend in world architecture, and it seems various countries are trying to outdo themselves in reaching extraordinary heights

The construction of the world's tallest buildings can take years and cost a significant amount of money

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The world's tallest buildings double as tourist attractions for locals and foreigners. Due to the rapid development of skyscrapers, things are subject to change, but the content below reflects the tallest buildings in the world as of June 2022.

Burj Khalifa (Dubai)

Burj Khalifa. Photo credit: Guinness World Records and One Million Places. Source: UGC

Source: UGC

The Burj Khalifa in Dubai is the tallest building in the world at the moment, standing at the height of 828 meters. The mixed-use tower comprises residential apartments and commercial spaces such as hotels and offices. It has 163 floors and was built in 2010.

Merdeka 118 (Malaysia)

Merdeka 118 Tower. Photo credit: The Edge Markets and Have Halal Will Travel Source: UGC

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The Merdeka 118 building in the capital of Malaysia, Kuala Lumpur, is a mixed-use tower comprising a hotel, an office, residential suites and a shopping center. The tower has 118 floors and stands at the height of 678 metres.

Shanghai Tower (China)

Shanghai Tower. Photo credit: The Tower Info. Source: UGC

Source: UGC

The Shanghai Tower is the tallest building in China, with 128 floors. It has a height of 632 meters and comprises an office, hotel, museum and retail shop. One notable feature of Shanghai Tower is that it has 200 wind turbines spinning at the top, generating around 10% of the building's electricity.

Abraj Al Bait Towers (Mecca)

Abraj Al Bait Towers. Photo credit: Welcome Saudi. Source: UGC

Source: UGC

The Abraj Al Bait Towers is a government-owned complex of seven skyscraper hotels in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. These towers are a part of the King Abdulaziz Endowment Project that aims to modernize the city by catering to its pilgrims.

The building complex is close to the Grand Mosque in Mecca, the holiest place in Islam. It has a height of 601 metres and has 120 floors. The building complex has a clock for telling time and comprises a hotel, residences, and a retail shop and is also used for religious purposes.

In an earlier article, YEN.com.gh wrote about the tallest buildings in Ghana. The modern architecture of high-rise buildings in Accra has redefined how office complexes are built in Ghana. Countries like Tanzania and Kenya are pioneers in putting up high-rise buildings, and Ghana is following well in their footsteps.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh