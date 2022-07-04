A kindhearted keke rider is being praised by many on social media after his gesture came to public knowledge

It all started after a man who had boarded the rider's tricycle shared pictures of a lovely note he saw in the ride

The note which is directed at expectant women explains that the tricycle is free of charge for pregnant ladies

A keke rider's kind gesture to all pregnant women has earned him the admiration of Nigerians on social media.

A netizen identified as Afrosix AJ Jaara had shared on Facebook a note he found inside a keke he had entered.

Nigerians have showered encomiums on the man. Photo Credit: Afrosix AJ Jaara, Daily Post

The note pasted at the upper part on the inside of the tricycle reads, 'THIS KEKE IS FREE OF CHARGE FOR ALL PREGNANT WOMEN.'

Afrozix who said he had used the keke while on transit to a church prayed for God's blessing on the tricycle's owner.

He described the note as the most adorable write-up.

Netizens reactions

Nigerians took to the comment section to shower encomiums on the tricycle rider.

Victoria Kelechi said:

"I also met some of them while pregnant. May God bless them abundantly jare."

Olukriz said:

"You really do not need to have it all before you decide to give.

"This is a perfect example."

Comr Moses Itaketo said:

"This Keke owner has a serious story to tell which I guess its behind this.

"God will always Answer his prayers."

Ozoemena Jennifer said:

"This is more spiritual than physical.

"He has a very good reason for that.

"God grant his heart desire Amen."

Nonye Maurice Onuoha-Nwachukwu said:

"Yes I have met one in ph here, he didn't collect fare from me, he said he doesn't collect money from pregnant women."

Keke rider returns missing laptop passenger forgot in his tricycle

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a keke rider had returned a laptop his male passenger had forgotten in his ride.

The Nigerian who is a civil engineer took to Twitter to share how the honest Keke rider returned his missing laptop.

@Hakmansclothing said he had forgotten the laptop as he had lots of loads in the tricycle. Three hours after he got home, his gateman notified him that there was a Keke rider asking after him.

The man stated that he was surprised to find the same Keke man who had driven him home come back with the laptop. He made a video of the Keke rider as he appreciated his honesty.

