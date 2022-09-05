Traditional authority in Nungua, custodians of lands around East Legon and Adjiriganor, wants homeowners and residents of Trassaco Valley Estate to renew their purchase and tenancy agreements with the stool

The Nungua Stool has warned that homeowners could lose their property if they fail to approach them for a new agreement

The traditional authority cites a recent Supreme Court ruling that one of the estate developers in the prestigious residential enclave acquired the land wrongly

Homeowners and residents of Trassaco Valley Estate in East Legon and Adjiriganor risk losing their properties unless they atone their tenancy with the Nungua Stool.

The Nungua Stool, the traditional authority, has issued a notice dated September 1, 2022, explaining that one of the estate developers, Empire Builders, failed to acquire the land from the Stool, the rightful custodians of the land.

A collage of random locations at the Trassaco Valley Estate. Source: UGC

Citing a recent Supreme Court ruling, the notice from the Stool to the Trassaco Valley homeowners urged them to approach the Stool on a new tenancy arrangement or lose their property.

The notice said: “per [the Supreme Court] judgment dated December 16, 2020 in the case involving inter-alia Empire Builders, Ernesto Taricone, Topkings Enterprise Limited and the Nungua Stool in the suit titled CIVIL APPEAL NO. MI0/2019…conclusively adjudged that, Empire Builders, the developers of the estate aforementioned, at all material times acquired no form of interest in any land from the Nungua Stool and that includes the land on which the aforementioned estates is situated.”

The notice requested residents and homeowners to formally engage the Nungua Stool secretariat to atone tenancy or risk losing their respective properties to the Stool.

“Please, take further notice that there shall be no other form of notice howsoever described to you concerning the atonement of tenancy; rather, steps shall be initiated to recover the land should you fail to proceed as requested,” the statement said.

Nungua Stool's notice to Trassaco Valley homeowners. Source: UGC

Trassaco Valley is among the prestigious residential areas in Accra and located around East Legon, just off the Accra-Tema Motorway.

