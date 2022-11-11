Osofo Kyiri Abosom of the Life Assembly Worship Centre says he does not think Ghana needs an IMF bailout

The founder of political party Ghana Union Movement (GUM) says the financial assistance will only fund the extravagant lifestyles of the political class

Osofo Kyiri Abosom has disclosed that he is praying and fasting that the bailout negotiations fail

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Popular pastor Christian Kwabena Andrews, known popularly as Osofo Kyiri Abosom has said he is strongly against the financial assistance that Ghana is seeking from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The failed presidential hopeful and founder of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM) has said the IMF bailout will not resolve the economic crisis Ghana is facing.

He told Accra-based Twi radio station Neat FM that the IMF bailout cash will only fund the extravagant lifestyles of the political elite.

Ken Ofori-Atta (L) is finance minister. Source: UGC

Source: UGC

Speaking in Twi he made the following comments:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

“I am praying very hard that we don’t get the IMF funds. I want them to tell us that we don’t qualify and that they will not give us the bailout. Is it the IMF that is supposed to come and grow food for us? We have farmlands that we can cultivate to feed ourselves.

"We have the youth who are willing to work. What they (the government) want is money that they will use for their extravagant lifestyle – hiring private jets, wearing big coats in plans and so on. And so, as for me, I am seriously praying that we don’t get this money."

He also took a swipe at the Pentecost Church for declaring three days' fasting and praying for the economic crisis.

According to Christian Kwabena Andrews, the church is embarking on a fool errand.

“The Pentecost elders don’t know what they are doing. Are they praying that the country goes into more debt? Is it not in the bible that righteous people should not be beggars, so are they saying that we are now unrighteous and we should be going around begging for money?" he quizzed in Twi.

Economic Hardship And Poverty Pushing Some Christians To Juju Men – Catholic Bishops’ Conference

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that the Ghana Catholic Bishop Conference has said it has observed that the worsening economic crisis in Ghana is forcing Christians to seek help from witch doctors.

Most Rev Phillip Naameh, immediate past president of the Ghana Catholic Bishops' Conference, has asked the government to step in and improve the living conditions of Ghanaians.

“We are confronted in the news with uncontrollable appetite for wealth by Christians particularly the youth who will go any length to ensure that they make money,” he said.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh