The Speaker of Parliament has ordered all legislators in the country to subject themselves to bodily checks

Rt Hon Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, in issuing the directive on Wednesday, said MPs who fail to adhere would be denied access to the chamber

The Speaker says the directive, which is to take effect from Thursday, will enhance security in the august House

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

All Ghana’s Members of Parliament desirous of participating in the parliamentary business on the floor of the house are expected to be subjected to rigorous bodily checks.

According to the Speaker of Parliament, Rt Hon Alban Bagbin, legislators who fail to comply with that directive will be denied access to the chamber of the house.

Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin Image Credit: @Parliament.of.Ghana

Source: Facebook

Alban Bagbin: Newly Installed Body Scanners Are To Enhance Security In Parliament

Addressing MPs on Wednesday, Bagbin said the newly installed body scanners are expected to enhance the security in parliament.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

He also cautioned MPs to ensure they go through the new scanners installed at the entrance of parliament and added that those who refuse to pass through the security scanners would not be allowed into the chamber.

“MPs who intend to enter the Chamber of Parliament should pass through that equipment. I repeat, it is compulsory for all members including me speaker, to pass through the machines to be scanned before we enter the Chamber of Parliament,” he said.

MPs To Be Subjected To Rigorous Body Checks From Thursday

The speaker also added that the directive would take effect from Thursday, November 16, 2022.

The speaker also urged citizens who intend to witness parliamentary proceedings in the chamber to subject themselves to the enhanced security checks.

How can Kennedy Agyapong be head of Parliament security committee? - Clement Apaak

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak, had questioned how the Assin Central MP, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong was appointed the chairman of the committee in Parliament in charge of law enforcement, security and protection of citizen rights.

According to Dr Apaak, it is shocking that Ken Agyapong, with his record, was selected by the leadership of the Majority caucus to chair the committee on Defence and Interior of Parliament.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh