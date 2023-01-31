The managers of the Spintex Road China Mall, Sneda Shopping and the Junction Mall Shoprite have been arrested

The senior officers were arrested by the GRA’s task force on Monday for non-payment of taxes

The GRA is on a special operation to clamp down on companies defaulting on their tax obligations

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has arrested three managers of shopping malls in the country for evading tax.

The managers of the Spintex Road China Mall, Sneda Shopping and the Junction Mall Shoprite were arrested on Monday, January 30, 2023, over non-payment of taxes.

Some members of the GRA task force who are on a special operation to clamp down on tax defaulters Image Credit: @GhanaRevenue

Source: Facebook

GRA on special operation to clamp down on companies defaulting tax obligations

A joint task force of police and officials of the GRA is on a special operation to clamp down on companies defaulting on their tax obligations.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

According to the GRA, several taxpayers in the country have failed to file their returns through the authority’s certified invoicing system thus starving the state of the necessary resources for its developmental agenda.

GRA announces arrest of three managers of shopping malls

Taking its Facebook page to announce the arrest, GRA failed to disclose the total sum owed to the state by the said companies.

The move has generated reactions online, some of which have been sampled by YEN.com.gh.

Armstrong Prince Boateng

Senseless tax regimes , a retail business must pay standard rate because their turnover is more than 500k.

Gamel Michel

Great! China Mall has no business retailing almost every household item. They are killing small Ghanaian retail businesses. The worse of it is that, they are evading taxes as well. Good job GRA.

Okyere Peter

Prosecute them ( I mean take them to court ) Don’t do this for the cameras and then take huge bribes behinds closed doors

David Sevor

Are you not over taxing them because of you prices of goods at the mall have been more than doubled and now is going to be worse

Abubakar Sadiq Hussein

Your own GRA workers are accomplices in this nefarious activities of these foreigners. Charity begins at home.

Gordon Donkor

So why are these foreigners so disrespectful to our laws. Can they do this in their countries? Please kindly let the law deal with them

Hans Antwi

Jail them and make them pay in hundred folds

GRA shuts down China Mall for refusal to fix electronic VAT system

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that law enforcement officers from the GRA shut down four branches of the China Mall shopping centre in Accra.

The branches were alleged to be conducting business in violation of the Authority's e-invoicing system for Value Added Tax (VAT).

On October 1, 2022, the GRA made the e-invoicing system for VAT collectors available to 600 major taxpayers who account for more than 90% of VAT income.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh