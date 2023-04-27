These two parents were all the rave on TikTok as the wife played a prank on her husband

People were in stitches as the wife did the most to scare her husband in the TikTok video

The TikTok got hundreds of comments from people who thoroughly enjoyed seeing the husband scared for his life

A lady on TikTok took part in a hot tea prank. The lady set her husband up when she was bringing him a hot beverage.

A woman on TikTok played a trick on her man and had the internet laughing. Image: 2zandilesilo4

Source: UGC

Netizens were amused as they watched the love birds having fun together. The clip got over 100 000 likes.

Woman scared life out of her husband with TikTok prank

A video posted by @zandilesilo4 on TikTok shows a lady pretending she had a tray of hot beverage while approaching her husband. She then pretended to trip and dropped the tray in his lap, which scared him. Watch the video below:

People in tears over wife's successful prank on father

People love seeing happy couples. People commented that the married couple must be on good terms to still be pranking each other at their age.

ll-Things-Misstee commented:

"I want this kind of love."

Torslenko Mashnigovic commented:

"I saw MISCHIEF written on Mama's face."

Itu Cee commented:

"You can tell there’s happiness in that family."

Seluleko Xavier Mduna commented:

"My ideal household."

Simphiwesineyi commented:

"I expected the father to act as if he is being electric shocked to scare the mother its funny kodwa."

Ndzudzeni Robert commented:

"I had to watch this more than 10 times.. I like it."

