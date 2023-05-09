A video of two toddlers innocently playing together has gained much traction on social media

The clip posted on TikTok shows a girl and boy dancing as the girl's father looks at them in disappointment

Netizens poked fun at the parent's stress and responded with jokes and funny advice in the comments section

One protective father was left disappointed by his three-year-old daughter.

A dad was not impressed by his daughter's new friend. Image: @thulimn8/TikTok

Source: UGC

A video posted on TikTok by @thulimn8 shows a little girl and boy dancing happily together at a kiddie's play area.

Another clip shows a man seated at a table nearby as he looks at the children in defeat and shakes his head.

The video was captioned:

"When your three-year-old daughter already chooses to disappoint you."

Bathong, this dad is going to have to start fighting off boys from getting too familiar with his tiny tot at such a young age, LOL.

Netizens react to the poor dad's disappointment

South African peeps responded to the TikTok video with banter and funny comments. Others also tried to console the stressed-out parent.

Phumelele Ntshulana wrote:

“ I know we’re just a little too young ."

Simone commented:

"The song in the background isn't helping ."

Thembi replied:

"Aowa… where’s part 2? What did she say?"

blanc_ed said:

"Akekho umzali ongaxoli, he'll be fine."

Boniwe Maduna wrote:

"kudlala no Suited sana ziSoul mates mos lezi."

Lulama Mbuso55 replied:

"Ingoba uSupport iKazier."

nokwemkhize98 commented:

"Majaivane nesthandwa sakhe."

tshegoAmberB reacted:

"In my mind "Yey wena Hlukana nabafana"."

nqobilepuseletsod commented:

"Daddy kumele amukele bandla ukuth uzele intombi enhle."

Source: Briefly.co.za