A 30-year-old woman has reportedly undergone a startling transformation from a bird into a human at Gomoa Mampong.

The peculiar event reportedly unfolded after Paa Kwesi, a man who had been tormented by persistent head pain for two months, sought the assistance of local prophet Nana Antwi.

As the prophet led a prayer session during the early hours of the day, two birds were said to have perched on the roof of Paa Kwesi's residence.

As the intensity of the prayer increased, one bird abruptly flew away, while the other descended and miraculously transformed into a human being.

The enigmatic individual, who had allegedly shifted from bird to human, could only utter a few words when questioned.

Reports by Seth Mantey of UTV revealed that the lady, believed to be a witch, claimed to have originated from New Winneba and had joined forces with her accomplices before arriving at Gomoa Mampong.

"That's the miraculous incident that has occurred here at Gomoa Mampong. The 30-year-old lady who is suspected to be a witch said she came from New Winneba, where she met her cohorts before leaving for Gomoa Mampong," Seth's report concluded.

The astonishing occurrence has left the community in awe and stirred widespread intrigue. A crowd of many people had gathered at the house of Paa Kwesi to see the 30-year-old woman with their own eyes.

