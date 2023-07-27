The victim of an assault at Adisadel College has been recalled back to school after initially being suspended

The assaulted student will receive further medical attention and psychological support

The student who engaged in violent conduct which was captured on video remains suspended

The victim is also receiving psychological help and further medical attention, according to Citi News.

Adisadel college has been under scrutiny since the violent incident went viral. Source: Facebook/@AdisadelCollege

The incident, which saw a student manhandling a fellow student and hitting his head against a bed frame, led to massive condemnation.

The incident reportedly occurred in June 2023, though it captured national attention only this week.

Attorney General Godfred Dame has directed police to investigate the assault case involving a student at Adisadel College.

The Attorney General also expects the suspect to be put before a court by Friday, July 28, 2023.

Student suspended

YEN.com.gh reported that the perpetrator of the violent conduct was suspended.

The Ghana Education Service condemned the assault, said it was concerned, and described the incident as a “barbaric act of violence."

The GES also said it had directed the Regional Director of Education to collaborate with Adisadel College and relevant law enforcement agencies to probe the matter.

Housemaster sanctioned

YEN.com.gh reported that the housemaster of Quaque House in Adisadel College, where the incident happened, and his deputy have also been suspended.

Reports indicate that the student who recorded the video will be suspended externally for one week and face internal suspension for another week.

The dismissal of the student who manhandled this fellow student is also possible, pending approval by the GES.

Disorder at Adisco

A parent whose son attends Adisadel College lamented that law and order at the school has broken down.

The parent said the situation was so bad some teachers needed to arm themselves for protection.

This parent, who spoke anonymously, also claimed there had been more severe incidents of assault at the school.

NGO calls case criminal matter

In a YEN.com.gh interview, an NGO, Africa Education Watch, called the incident of bullying a criminal matter.

It said there was a need for new management protocols in schools to tackle such incidents.

In the NGO's view, there should be a distinction between indiscipline in school and a case of assault.

