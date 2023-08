There was chaos at a Tamale District Court as police reportedly engaged in a gunfight with an angry mob early on Monday, August 28, 2023.

The court was hearing a case against a man accused of being a drug dealer.

Amateur footage showed police firing shots during the chaos. Source: Twitter/@Bridget_Otoo

Source: Twitter

The Ghana Police Service has said 13 persons have been arrested following the incident

Source: YEN.com.gh