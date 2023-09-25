Selorm, a former student from the Volta Region, stood out in Ghana's Most Beautiful competition's semi-final edition by winning the titles of 'Star Performer' and 'Best Costumed'

Selorm Magdalene Gadah, a former student of Keta SHTS from the 2015 batch in the Volta Region, recently stole the spotlight in Ghana's Most Beautiful, a televised competition.

During the semi-final edition, themed 'Justify Your Inclusion,' Selorm's exceptional creativity and artistry earned her the titles of 'Star Performer' and 'Best Costumed.'

Her performance, which vividly portrayed the Ewe migration and the significance of the Hogbetsotso festival, appears to have left a lasting impression on both the judges and the audience.

Selorm's storytelling skills were reported as compelling and emotionally charged, drawing everyone into the heart of the narrative.

Her appearance was equally impressive, with carefully chosen ornaments, a headscarf, and a rope adorned with various GTP fabrics that added authenticity to her portrayal.

How Selorm made history at the 2023 GMB pageant

Selorm's exceptional presentation made her the first contestant in the 2023 competition to win both Best Costumed and Star Performer titles in a single night, making her region proud.

The competition's grand finale is scheduled for October 8th at the National Theater, where Selorm will expect to showcase her talent and creativity.

Watch the video below:

