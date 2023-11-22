Karikari Precious Nyefo from PRESEC-LEGON triumphed over 31 schools to win the Senior Mathleticus Math Tournament, part of Ghana's Academic Talent Development Program

The competition, designed for intricate math problem-solving, featured 150 students from 20 schools, with Nyefo emerging as the top scorer in the final rounds

Program Director Abel Ohene Acquaye expressed gratitude for the success of the second season in an interview with YEN.com.gh

Karikari Precious Nyefo from PRESEC-LEGON emerged as the Senior Mathleticus champion, triumphing over 31 other schools in a fiercely contested Math Tournament.

The event, part of the Academic Talent Development Program (ATDP) in Ghana, aimed to challenge students with intricate Math problems that demanded creative thinking.

Program Director Abel Ohene Acquaye expressed enthusiasm about the competition, stating,

A boy from Presec wins national math competition Photo credit: ghanaolympiadacademy

Source: UGC

What Abel Ohene Acquaye the program director said about the Mathleticus

"We had an awesome time at the Mathleticus Math Tournament, designed for students to try out intricate Math problems that require out-of-the-box thinking." Acquaye exclusively shared with YEN.com.gh.

Acquaye also expressed gratitude to schools, teachers, parents, and students for making the second season a tremendous success, emphasizing ATDP's commitment to developing academic platforms that unlock students' potential in STEAM disciplines on a global scale.

The Senior Mathleticus champion, Nyefo and the Junior champion Benjamin Abetia Agyanim from M/A CRIG JHS, Tafo, stood out among 150 students from 20 schools in the first round.

In the knockout stages, 32 junior high and 32 high school students showcased their problem-solving skills. The finalists competed in solving five Math problems within 45 seconds, with Nyefo securing the top spot.

15-year-old Russell Habada emerges as winner in 2nd Ghana STEM Olympiad

In another story, a 15-year-old Russell Habada secured victory in the 2nd Ghana STEM Olympiad, triumphing over 800 students from 50 schools in the science and math competition.

The event's director expressed admiration for the impressive performances and highlighted that Habada is now poised to represent Ghana globally following his national success.

Mawuli School student, Miss Gota Lois Atsufe Quarcoo, clinches "Best Orator" title in the senior division at Orators 2023 competition

Meanwhile, Miss Gota Lois Atsufe Quarcoo, a student at Mawuli School in Ho, Ghana, achieved the distinguished "Best Orator" title in the senior division at the 2023 Orators competition.

The event, organized by the ATDP Foundation and Speech Forces Organization, serves as a platform for students to exhibit their public speaking prowess.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, the programs' director at ATDP expressed excitement about the healthy competition fostered between private and public schools in the contest.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh