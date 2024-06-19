Ghana uses English as its official language and lingua franca, but according to the Bureau of Languages, there are about 80 native languages. Of all the native languages, Twi, a sub-dialect of Akan, is the most widely spoken.

Quiz on Twi language Photo source: @manhyiapalace

Source: Instagram

While many can speak and understand, not all can read and write. In this quiz, we test your knowledge of the language's basics.

17 tongue-twisting Ewe names and their meanings

Meanwhile, Ewes are among the people in Ghana with some of the most difficult names to pronounce and often get ridiculed for their names.

It was no wonder gospel singer Celestine Donkor, an Ewe herself, recently got blasted for cracking a lousy joke about Ewe names on national TV.

But for those who may not, the tongue-twisting Ewe names they laugh at have some of the most beautiful meanings they could ever imagine.

YEN.com.gh compiled a list of some of the names.

Source: YEN.com.gh