Sammy Gyamfi, National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), said the only way to rid Ghana of galamsey is to vote out NPP

He said while the NPP did not cause the galamsey problem, the menace has seen a significant surge during their tenure

He said the surge is due to the involvement of top government officials and other politically exposed persons in the crime

The National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, said the surest way to end the galamsey menace in the country is by booting the NPP out of office.

He admitted that while the galamsey menace has been an age-long problem in Ghana, it has significantly surged under the Akufo-Addo administration.

Source: UGC

He said the surge can be attributed to the significant involvement of politically exposed persons and even government officials aiding and abetting the illegal miners to plunder and destroy the environment.

He noted that the political support the illegal miners enjoy from government-affiliated persons has made the fight against the menace difficult.

In an interview on JoyNews, he said if the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government is kicked out in the upcoming December 7 polls, the fight against illegal mining would be almost resolved.

Sammy Gyamfi argued that the Akufo-Addo administration has also failed to combat illegal mining, allowing it to fester with impunity.

He said a future NDC government under John Mahama would launch a serious fight against illegal mining and implement a holistic plan to restore all devastated water bodies in the country.

GWCL says galamsey disrupting water supply in Central Region

The management of the Ghana Water Company Limited in the Central Region says it faces challenges in supplying potable water to Cape Coast, Elmina, and surrounding communities.

The GWCL stated that its challenge stems from the inadequacy of raw water received at the Sekyere Hemang Water Treatment Plant (WTP) due to the activities of illegal miners on the River Pra.

The GWCL, in a press statement issued on Friday, August 30, 2024, stated that the pollution of the River Pra, particularly at the catchment area for abstraction, has greatly affected water intake, reducing it to the barest minimum.

The GWCL explained that about 60 percent of the catchment capacity is silted, which greatly affects raw water quality.

It has been recording an average turbidity of 14,000 NTU instead of the 2000 NTU expected for adequate treatment, which has also affected the plant's output.

Annoh-Dompreh says NDC polluted Ghana’s rivers more

YEN.com.gh reported that the Majority Chief Whip has accused the National Democratic Congress (NDC) of causing more environmental damage through galamsey activities than the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Frank Annoh Dompreh's accusation followed a heated exchange in parliament concerning the menace of illegal mining and the role of politically exposed figures in perpetrating crimes.

He said a comparative analysis of the NDC and NPP administrations would prove that the opposition party had polluted the rivers worse than the current ruling party.

Source: YEN.com.gh