Dr Maryam Issaka Kriese, an academic, has been named as the running mate to independent candidate Nana Kwame Bediako

Maryam was formerly a senior manager at the Security and Exchanges Commission and has worked as a lecturer at various universities

Nana Kwame Bediako believes that adding Dr Kriese to his presidential ticket would help him lead Ghana to a prosperous future

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Independent presidential candidate Nana Kwame Bediako has unveiled Dr Maryam Issaka Kriese as his running mate for the upcoming December 7 polls.

The unveiling happened in Kumasi on Friday, October 4, 2024.

Nana Kwame Bediako says Dr Maryam Kriese has the qualifications needed to help him lead the country to prosperity.

Source: UGC

Nana Kwame Bediako extolled Maryam’s qualifications and experience and touted her as the perfect choice to help him lead the country to prosperity.

According to him, Maryam Kriese had previously worked as a Senior Manager at the Securities and Exchange Commission in Ghana, where her remarkable leadership skills contributed to shaping the country’s financial landscape.

He noted that her yeoman role in strategic oversight of investments, licensing of capital market operators, and the development of critical regulations, as well as her role in training market operators and educating investors, had positioned her at the forefront of financial empowerment.

Nana Kwame Bediako added that Maryam stands as an indomitable force driving both Ghana and Africa toward financial inclusion and economic resilience, and with her on his side, they are the perfect alternative to the political duopoly.

Who is Maryam Kriese?

Maryam Kriese has taught at the University of Ghana Business School and the University of Professional Studies, Accra.

She has a PhD in Finance, an MBA, and advanced certifications in Islamic Finance and ERP software.

Maryam is a Muslim and an advocate for women’s rights.

Samia explains why she rejected Cheddar’s presidential proposal

Before naming Maryam Kriese as his running mate, Nana Kwame Bediako had invited Dr Kwame Nkrumah's daughter to be his running mate in the 2024 presidential elections, but she turned him down.

In an interview on Starr FM on September 8, 2024, she disclosed the reason for her action: She declined Kwame Bediako’s proposal due to her commitment to the Jomoro constituency.

According to her, she had invested too much of her time and energy in her effort to win back the Jomoro Parliamentary seat, which she lost in 2013 after being an MP for only one term.

She said her conviction to run for the parliamentary seat was to ensure a revival of Nkrumahist ideals in Ghana’s decision-making body.

She said Nkrumah’s traditions and beliefs should be clearly and firmly represented in parliament to steer the country away from its self-destructive tangent.

Cheddar to raise $50 billion through citizenship

YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Kwame Bediako, aka Cheddar, wants to leverage Ghanaian citizenship to raise $50 billion.

Bediako launched his campaign manifesto on September 1 with a 12-point vision for Ghana.

The independent presidential candidate described his manifesto as his visionary document set to pave a better future for Ghanaians.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh