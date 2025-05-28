The Supreme Court has dismissed Chief Justice Getrude Torkonoo's injunction application to halt proceedings investigating petitions for her removal.

The ruling was a unanimous decision by the five judges.

Torkonoo recently called the proceedings considering her removal a ruse and a mockery of justice.

Citi News reported that, according to court documents, the Chief Justice sought an order specifically barring Justices Gabriel Scott Pwamang and Samuel Kwame Adibu-Asiedu, as well as other committee members, including Daniel Yao Domelevo, Major Flora Bazuwaaruah Dalugo, and Professor James Sefah Dziasah, from participating in the investigation.

