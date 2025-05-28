Supreme Court Dismisses Chief Justice Torkonoo's Application To Halt Impeachment Process
The Supreme Court has dismissed Chief Justice Getrude Torkonoo's injunction application to halt proceedings investigating petitions for her removal.
The ruling was a unanimous decision by the five judges.
Torkonoo recently called the proceedings considering her removal a ruse and a mockery of justice.
Citi News reported that, according to court documents, the Chief Justice sought an order specifically barring Justices Gabriel Scott Pwamang and Samuel Kwame Adibu-Asiedu, as well as other committee members, including Daniel Yao Domelevo, Major Flora Bazuwaaruah Dalugo, and Professor James Sefah Dziasah, from participating in the investigation.
