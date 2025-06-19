The United States has resumed the issuance of student visas after it was temporarily suspended in May this year

Applicants seeking student visas are now required to allow social media vetting by the American consular offices

Social media users have shared their views on the new requirement announced by the US State Department

The United States has announced that it has resumed issuing student visas to foreign nationals who would like to study in the country.

This new development comes after the US State Department said in May that it would suspend the issuance of student visas to foreigners.

The US resumes the processing of visas for foreign students but now requires social media access. Photo credit: @John Mahama/Facebook, @Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

According to an Associated Press report on Wednesday, June 18, the State Department directed consular offices to ensure that students seeking to study in the US make their social media accounts available for screening.

With this, applicants are expected to adjust their account privacy to public. The move is also aimed at determining whether applicants desirous of studying in the US are hostile towards the country's culture and principles.

Applicants who fail to adhere to the new requirements could have their visas denied.

"Under new guidance, consular officers will conduct a comprehensive and thorough vetting of all student and exchange visitor applicants."

“The enhanced social media vetting will ensure we are properly screening every single person attempting to visit our country,” the statement read.

The United States of America issues a warning to Ghanaians and other foreigners regarding its visa application process. Photo credit: @Getty Images.

This new visa requirement comes at a time when Ghana and 35 other countries have been tasked by the US government to improve the vetting of their citizens or risk being banned from entering.

At the time of writing this report, the post by the Associated Press announcing the new requirement had garnered over 160,000 views and 500 comments.

Reactions to US vetting social media accounts

Social media users have shared their views on the new requirement announced by the US for securing student visas.

@ThePoliticalHQ stated:

“Individuals have free speech rights, and those free speech rights apply to social media when it comes to the government treating them differently based on the things they say on social media. This is highly unconstitutional.”

@Eva_eva_P reacted:

“Once the state forces foreign students to hand over social media, it becomes 'standard procedure.' Then employers, universities, and government agencies start applying the same demands to citizens. This is how democracies slide into authoritarianism, not overnight, but one normalization at a time.”

@ConservativeH2O stated:

“In today’s world, it’s perfectly logical. Many nations require social media access for airline travel or other reasons. Some, like the UK, put you in prison for dissenting from the radical left.”

@Twitsqueak added:

“Access to social media accounts makes a lot of sense given the anti-American sentiment, protests, violence, and destruction we’ve witnessed over the past couple of years.”

