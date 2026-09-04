Residents in parts of the Western Region are set to experience a temporary disruption to their electricity supply

The Electricity Company of Ghana has announced a scheduled exercise that will affect some communities

The interruption is expected to last for several hours as the company carries out essential works

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Residents in parts of Ghana’s Western Region have been advised to prepare for a temporary power outage on Friday, September 4, 2026.

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) said it will undertake emergency maintenance works in the affected areas as part of efforts to improve service delivery.

The ECG announces 5-hour power outage in parts of the Western Region today, September 4, 2026. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: UGC

ECG announces planned power interruption

According to a public notice issued by the ECG, the interruption will begin at 9:00 am and is expected to end at 2:00 pm.

The exercise will affect customers in the following areas:

Bosomase Line

Sekyere Nsuta

Aboaboso

Bosomase Water

Kofi Ashia

Surrounding communities

ECG said the maintenance works are necessary to improve the reliability of electricity supply in the affected areas.

The company apologised to customers for any inconvenience the temporary interruption may cause.

Residents in the affected communities have been urged to make the necessary arrangements to manage the five-hour power outage.

Read the Facebook post below:

ECG announces 8-hour dumsor in Ashanti Region

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the Electricity Company of Ghana had scheduled maintenance work affecting parts of the Ashanti Region.

The power distributor published a notice on September 3, confirming the planned outages.

ECG said the power cuts would enable its engineers to work on a fault and improve service delivery.

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Source: YEN.com.gh