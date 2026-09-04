ECG Announces 5-Hour Power Outage in Western Region Today, September 4: Affected Areas Listed
- Residents in parts of the Western Region are set to experience a temporary disruption to their electricity supply
- The Electricity Company of Ghana has announced a scheduled exercise that will affect some communities
- The interruption is expected to last for several hours as the company carries out essential works
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Residents in parts of Ghana’s Western Region have been advised to prepare for a temporary power outage on Friday, September 4, 2026.
The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) said it will undertake emergency maintenance works in the affected areas as part of efforts to improve service delivery.
ECG announces planned power interruption
According to a public notice issued by the ECG, the interruption will begin at 9:00 am and is expected to end at 2:00 pm.
The exercise will affect customers in the following areas:
- Bosomase Line
- Sekyere Nsuta
- Aboaboso
- Bosomase Water
- Kofi Ashia
- Surrounding communities
ECG said the maintenance works are necessary to improve the reliability of electricity supply in the affected areas.
The company apologised to customers for any inconvenience the temporary interruption may cause.
Residents in the affected communities have been urged to make the necessary arrangements to manage the five-hour power outage.
Read the Facebook post below:
ECG announces 8-hour dumsor in Ashanti Region
In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the Electricity Company of Ghana had scheduled maintenance work affecting parts of the Ashanti Region.
The power distributor published a notice on September 3, confirming the planned outages.
ECG said the power cuts would enable its engineers to work on a fault and improve service delivery.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Current Affairs Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.