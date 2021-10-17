A clergyman has been caught sleeping with an alleged married woman inside his church

They were filmed secretly by an alleged co-tenant of the woman

The video of the preacher landing thrusting behind the married woman has gone viral

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A steamy video of a clergyman who was caught making love with an alleged married woman in his church has emerged on social media.

The viral video, which started as a secret recording by some passerby, shows the preacher thrusting behind the woman believed to be a member of his church.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the people who were first recording the duo from outside subsequently rushed into the church building and caught them with their pants down.

Ghanaian Pastor Caught in Sleeping with Alleged Married Woman Inside His Church; Video Emerges Photo credit: Officialghbase

Source: Instagram

From the video, it's clear the pastor has been in the practice of sleeping with female members of his church.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

According to reports, the pair was caught by a co-tenant of the woman who needed evidence to nail them.

Watch the video:

Couple Serves 'Gari Soaking' to Guests at Their Wedding Reception

Meanwhile, a newly wedded couple has served guests with what is commonly known as 'gari soaking' and some soft drinks at their wedding reception.

The yet-to-be-identified couple defied the trends of rich buffets often seen at expensive weddings lately by cutting their coat according to their cloth.

They served guests who attended their marriage reception with gari, groundnut, and soft drinks.

Source: Yen News