A 31-year-old Ghanaian man has opened up about his journey to becoming financially sufficient

He shared on Twitter that he experienced a significant shift in the quality of his life in a matter of two years

@KwekuPsy shared that he has been able to buy a car and build a house after being jobless for years

A Ghanaian man has recently taken to social media to share the progress he has made in a span of two years.

In his post sighted on Twitter by YEN.com.gh, @KwekuPsy revealed that in 2019, he was jobless and his financial status was very low.

He shared that in 2021 however, he turned 31 and his life has taken a different turn.

Now, he is a proud owner of a car and a house.

Just 2 years ago I had no idea what I was doing with my life. Low funds, no job and money in the bank wasn't even up to 2K.

Fast forward to 2021 my life has been turned around (not completely) but there's MASSIVE IMPROVEMENT. My own car and my own house.

Cheers to 31.

Many who saw his post seemed very proud of the young man's journey and resorted to the comments section to applaud him.

A few of the comments have been listed below buy YEN.com.gh;

@mimi_abbn commented:

Absolutely amazing. Faith,hard work and perseverance brought you this far..keep being great..God isn’t done with you yet; massive improvement..hard work pays

From @BarbaraAdu4:

Happy birthday .. may this only be the beginning and the hope is that the following years bring bigger blessings .. enjoy

@ThoughtPillow replied:

You didn't release keys or showed the way but I'm inspired. Happy birthday and keep rising

@KyeadieJnr wrote:

Chairman show me the way

From @Bintpete:

Show me the way, Alhaji. I too want to cheers to 31 in 5 years

YEN.com.gh earlier reported a dynamic young man named Stephen has recently granted an interview on a YouTube channel named Maame Sika, where he opened up about resorting to painting after school.

Stephen shared that he remained jobless for years after school.

Being the first of four siblings, he received constant complaints from his father because he was unemployed.

All attempts to get a company to employ him proved futile.

