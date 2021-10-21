Despite coming from a humble beginning in the Ejura-Sekyedumasi Municipal of the Ashanti Region, a boy named Nathaniel Kwame Brenyah has been relentless

He was able to graduate from SHS in 2016 with a brilliant grade 9 and has gained admission to the University of Cape Coast to study Medicine

Interestingly, Kwame needs GHc13k urgently in order to start his schooling by October 28 and the public is encouraged to donate via GoFundMe

Nathaniel Kwame Brenyah, a brilliant Ghanaian gentleman urgently needs financial assistance or risks missing out on the opportunity to pursue Medicine at the University of Cape Coast this year.

If he does not meet the deadline of paying his fees by October 28, 2021, this would become the fifth year after obtaining his excellent grades that Kwame would be unable to further his education.

He tells YEN.com.gh that after occupying himself with teaching for sometime, he also started learning graphic design and digital marketing but his passion is to become a neurosurgeon.

Photos of brilliant Ghanaian boy

"My life-long dream has been to qualify as a medical doctor and hopefully become a neurosurgeon," he said.

The smart young man who comes from Ejura-Sekyedumasi Municipal in the Asante Region of Ghana obtained aggretate nine when he finished Osei Kyeretwie Senior High School.

When he competed his basic school education at Ejura Model Basic School in the Ejura-Sekyedumasi Municipal, Nathaniel emerged as the best student in the municipal.

He needs GHc 13,000 before October 28 to settle his admission bills and GHc 125,439 to continue successfully till the end.

All and sundry is entreated to contribute towards Nathaniel's education via this GoFundMe link.

