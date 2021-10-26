Kyiri Abosom also known as Rev Christo Kwabena Andrews has said that he is able to bless polygamous marriages in his church

The founder and presidential candidate for the GUM political party also says there is no power in the Bible and it is only a history book

Ghanaians have been reacting to these controversial statements especially since they are coming from a Christian leader

Rev Christo Kwabena Andrews, the leader of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM) political party that contested in the 2020 general elections has made some controversial statements.

Speaking during a radio interview on Hello FM, the popular Christian leader better known as Kyiri Abosom, suggested that there is absolutely no power in the Bible.

According to Kyiri Abosom, he uses the Bible in his church but only as a history book that gives reference to past events from which lessons can be drawn for today.

Photos of Christo Kwabena Andrews known as Kyiri Abosom Photo credit: Neat 100.9FM; KingdomHype Gh

Source: Facebook

He also added that there was no part in the famous Christian book where there was any instruction not to marry more than one and he is, therefore, ready to bless polygamous marriages in his church.

How Ghanaians are reacting

Monogamy and the consideration of the Bible as the word of God are popular Christian doctrines, which explains why there have been a lot of reactions to Kyiri Abosom's comments.

See their comments below

John Afful stated:

On which faith is your church founded Osofo? 1 Corinthians 1:18 says 'For the preaching of the cross is to them that perish foolishness; but unto us which are saved it is the power of God.'

Joseph Aboagye Acquah indicated:

Im always asking if people understand the word, "CHURCH" church does not only characterizes a Christian group but group of people with common belief or idea. He is not a Christian, let ask him his belief... period

Nyarko Felix mentioned:

He spoke nothing but the truth. And not only the bible but all other religious books written but men who had hate for women.

Kyiri Abosom in election 2020

When he lost the 2020 election, presidential candidate of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM), Reverend Christian Kwabena Andrews, willfully conceded defeat to President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Eugene Arhin, the Director of Communications at the presidency stated that the GUM flagbearer himself congratulated Akufo-Addo.

He quickly went back to his regular church activities after that.

