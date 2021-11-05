A young man has got many emotional after sharing on social media that at the age of 20, he has nothing to his name

The publication by YEN.com.gh on the man's post on social media got many sad and others, somewhat annoyed

Exonam Opoku commented: "40yrs kuraaa we are quiet and still have faith in the Lord. Masa go say the Lord's prayer. But seriously, P-pressure is at work, and he needs help

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A recent publication about a 20-year-old Ghanaian man has caused quite the stir on social media.

The report by YEN.com.gh shared that in a Twitter post, @kwesimusiq_ intimated that nothing seems to be working for him.

According to him, he is not performing well academically and his music career does not look promising. For his relationship, @kwesimusiq_ shared that it is a 'joke'.

Sad young man Photo credit: Henrik Sorensen/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Ghanaians who saw the post on YEN.com.gh's Facebook page had a lot to tell the young man.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

The post at the time of this publication has close to 3,000 reactions and more than 760 comments.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below;

Fredgodas Paratus commented:

Bro . Forget the ages numbers and leave life for God. So far you have life I tell you bro more blessings ahead you . Age is a just a numbers. Always pray for long life and strengthen your health for u to push harder

From Daniel Montez Mawuena:

At 20 I was living with my Bro and he was feeding me I'll be 29 this month and by God's grace I have a job, I'm living on my own and I'm feeding myself and other people too. I'm not at where I want to be but thank God I'm not where I used to be. There's time and season for everything under the sun. Don't look at your mate who seems to be far ahead of you because their destiny is not your destiny and their path is not your path. Just keep working hard and believe in God. Your time will come One day you will look back and said it was worth waiting. God bless you my Bro.

Charles Osei wrote:

You can do exceedingly abundantly above all than you can think or imagine once you are born of man through God. You can if you are positive about it. Don't give up it is not in your DNA. Rise up and go for success

Nana Kwabena Ghana replied:

My Brother is hope smiling brightly before you so don't be discourage okay. Even you're still young what of those @ age 30, 35 and the rest still in bad living?

Exonam Opoku replied:

40yrs kuraaa we are quite nd still hv faith in the Lord,masa go say the Lords prayer,bt seriously P-pressure is at work and he needs help

From Seyram Kokui Seyram:

Slow down bro time will tell dont let society pressure you to do something bad and thank God you still alive.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a young Ghanaian man shared his breakup story on a popular Twitter page, Acccrrraaa, after he recounted how a guy used food to snatch his girlfriend.

Taking to the Twitter page, the young man, in a series of posts, indicated that he lost his lover to another guy who bought banku and tilapia for her.

The young man indicated that his girlfriend was called Regina and called the wrath of God upon her for breaking his heart.

Source: Yen