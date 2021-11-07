Tidal waves have swept off communities in the Volta Region

Residents woke up to find themselves in seawater

Government is under pressure to assist with relief items

At least three thousand people in Keta Municipality have homeless after tidal waves swept through their homes this dawn.

Abutiakope, Kedzikope and Keta Central are largely affected as affected homeless residents are left with nothing to salvage.

Volta Region: Over 4000 homeless as violent tidal waves sweep houses away. Photo: Myjoyonline

Source: Getty Images

Affected residents, mainly children, and women, have their residential abodes destroyed by the tidal waves.

Some of them were awakened by the waves at Sunday dawn which is widespread in Abutiakope, Kedzikope, and Keta Central.

Emmanuel Gemegah is the Municipal Chief Executive for Keta. He has been touring communities hit by the tidal waves. Mr. Gemegah wants immediate support for affected residents.

Source: Yen