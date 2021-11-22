A grateful young man known as Timi Alonge has recently shared that he was once homeless in Accra and had a job which paid Ghc20

Timi revealed that he had multiple job rejections and the breaking point was when he lost an international offer after going through all the interview stages

Alonge also intimated that his life took a huge turn two years after his major job search disappointment

A man known as Timi Alonge has opened up about some of the struggles he faced in life as he celebrated his 30th birthday.

Timi shared on his LinkedIn timeline that he used to be homeless in Accra at a point in life and received Ghc20 for a job he had to walk over an hour to.

The young man added he continually searched for better job offers and kept receiving multiple rejections.

"I could remember a particular one that really got me sad and tired of sending out applications. An international gig which I applied for as usual and was so optimistic about it and to the fact that I passed all the interview stages."

He revealed that his dreams were cut short after being informed that his application was not successful.

"I was super disturbed and angry at myself for a whole month. I kept on thinking of what I did wrong or where did I go wrong or who did I offend for me to keep experiencing all these setbacks?", he wrote.

Timi shared that his period of constant rejections taught him patience and drew his attention to the fact that he needed to improve upon his craft and also to hold on to God more.

The fulfilled young man shared that just within two years of his major disappointment, everything changed for him.

"Things turned around for good! And all I can say is I am more than grateful to God and to the amazing people that I have come across so far", he wrote.

