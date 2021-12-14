A young man who went for his compulsory one-year service has found love as he proposed to a soldier

Many corps members screamed and jumped after he had given a ring to the surprised female soldier

Netizens who reacted to the proposal video commended the guy's bravery as they relived their camp experiences

A corps member has taken a brave step and proposed marriage to one of the soldiers in his camp in Kwara state.

In a short video shared by @instablog9ja on Instagram, the man knelt and inserted a ring into her finger. After he did that, many people screamed.

The soldier was all smiles after she was given the ring. Photo source: @instablog9ja

She was so happy

Other corps members who were at the orientation camp jubilated in their National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) uniform as the soldier covered her mouth in joy.

It was a big celebration of love. The soldier walked up the campground, flanked by pillars of people who were rejoicing with her.

Watch the video below (swipe)

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 1,700 comments with thousands of likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

dancole_me said:

"Na fine girl......She get second make me self come propose."

sir_eltee said:

"This guy don utilize the 3 weeks well. I used my own hiding, so I won’t participate in activities and eating plenty food. Congratulations to them."

papizzy_dxp said:

"The girl go too beat am."

iamsamueleto said:

"My guy get mind ooh."

mariam_oyakhilome wondered:

"Na for camp them meet? The soldier was emotional sha."

iya.bc said:

"Soldier wey dey find husband before this one don give her ring."

itisugochukwu said:

"You never even enter labor market na proposal be your problem. Misplaced priority."

Corps members got married

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that corps members whose proposal video went viral months ago finally walked down the aisle.

A recent clip shared on Instagram showed the lovers dancing in the church after the pastor had joined them in holy matrimony.

In the proposal video, when the man went on a knee to ask his colleague's hand in marriage, people around giggled.

