Francisca Lamini has made it into the shortlisted list of applicants of the University of Ghana Medical School

This comes after the young lady attained perfect scores in both her NOVDEC exams and WASSCE

Whether or not the young lady intends to accept the admission offer or desires to study outside the country, cannot be confirmed

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The golden Ketasco past student who made waves on social media after her impressive performance at the just ended National Science and Maths Quiz competition has finally gained admission to one of her dream medical school in Ghana.

The University of Ghana Medical School recently released its shorted listed applicants and Francisca through hard work and commitment made it to the list.

Francisca Photo credit: Kobby Blay/Facebook

Source: Facebook

This comes after the brilliant young lady achieved 8As in both her NOVDEC examinations and WASSCE.

Earlier YEN.com.gh shared that Keta Senior High Technical School's Francisca Lamini has become famous for her brilliant performance at the just-ended National Science and Maths Quiz that was held at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

It has turned out that the young lady who is only 18 years of age, has already chalked lots of successes among which shining at the NSMQ was just a fraction.

YEN.com.gh took the time to gather some of the eye-popping achievements of the intelligent young lady.

It has emerged that Francisca Lamini is a staunch Christian who combined her studies with the duties of a denomination president on her campus, Ketasco.

Pentecost Students and Associates (PENSA) is known to have a lot of members on many campuses.

Francisca Lamini, by way of representing her school at the famous national quiz, set a record as she was part of the first team from the Volta Region to become finalists at the NSMQ.

Meanwhile, Francisca Lamini after becoming the only female to have made it to that stage for the first time in the last eight years got an offer to join, Prempeh College, winners of the 2021 NSMQ on a free trip to Dubai United Arab Emirates and Nairobi, Kenya.

Source: Yen.com.gh