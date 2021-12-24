A Nigerian mum was overwhelmed with joy as her son who works in the United States Navy strolled home without prior notice

The US Navy personnel had told his mother that he won't be able to make home for this year's Christmas celebration only to show up on its eve

In the adorable video shared on social media, the excited woman went wild, hugged her son and shed tears of joy

A beautiful mother-son reunion moment has left social media users emotional.

In a short video, a Nigerian man who works in the United States Navy returned home without informing his mum, overwhelming her with emotions in the process.

She wept like a baby

Source: Instagram

@bankybestowed who reposted the video on Instagram wrote that the man had informed his mum that he won't be home for the Christmas celebration.

He came home on Christmas Eve

However, he would show up a day before Christmas.

The surprise video starts with the man who was dressed in his Navy outfit pushing the house entrance door open.

He quickly announced his presence with three ''ho! ho! ho!'' screams and a merry Christmas greeting.

Startled by her son's arrival, the Nigerian woman rose from where she was seated and rushed into the arms of the Navy personnel.

She shared the embrace with a young unidentified girl and planted a kiss on his cheek before bursting into tears of joy.

Watch the video below:

Social media reacts

@lbonyoujay thought:

"So they just leave their front door open..."

@gfresh07 opined:

"My own mum will be mad she will think I don’t trust her again."

@ehi15_____ stated:

"I remember when my bro showed up after months of silence I can definitely relate."

@favour_nzeako wrote:

"My mom: Nno o, welcome. Thank God ure here, do this for me I want go sleep."

Source: YEN.com.gh