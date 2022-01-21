A young man who was caught by a client after attempting to sell a fake iPhone to him recently got many reacting on social media

In a video, he revealed that he was introduced to scamming by a friend and was taken through three months of training

Many who saw YEN.com.gh's publication said he could have used that same duration to learn a legal trade

An earlier publication by YEN.com.gh about a Ghanaian fraudster who was caught after attempting to sell a fake iPhone sparked huge conversation on social media.

The report shared that the unidentified young man got confronted by an unhappy customer he duped after which he admitted he was introduced to scamming by a friend and got trained for three months.

He also came clean about the fact that he sold a damaged iPhone X phone to his client.

The remorseful fraudster admonished the general public to be very vigilant when purchasing things online and if possible an in-person shopping culture should be cultivated.

YEN.com.gh has highlighted some of the comments its readers left under the post on Facebook below;

Nyawuto Leonard commented:

Nor matter how old the video is it can't change its content. Even police men are being train for six-month, so what do u expect. Go and learn the rest in jail.

Tef Carter Snr wrote:

I knw this guy paaa last time bi he fraud some guy bi in front of my shop he is also taxi driver

Ike Zibit replied:

It not his fault, if he has more time to train, am sure he would have being more professional with the stealing

From Parry Kossy Kings:

That's how one of my guys ended up with a log of wood and stone after paying for a laptop in Kumasi kejetia

Fredrick Appiah commented:

Fraudster mu 3 months certificate course

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a video of a young lady based in the US who lost her phone but ended up locating it in a whole different continent surfaced online and has got many talking.

The lady recounted that at the beginning of October, she lost her iPhone while walking on a street in Washington DC in the US.

In an attempt to locate the missing phone, the lady tried calling the phone but it was switched off. She then decided to track the phone using Apple's find iPhone feature.

To her surprise, she found out the phone was located in a phone shop in Ghana.

