A University of Ghana, Legon past student by the name of Stephen Taky is now a successful software developer after struggling to pay his fees

A post sighted by YEN.com.gh shared that at the time of his financial challenges, he was pursuing a masters degree in Management Information Systems

Stephen currently works specifically as a mobile app developer and has a number of clients in Ghana and other countries abroad

The story of a driven Ghanaian man by the name of Stephen Takyi has recently surfaced on social media and has been gathering emotions from netizens.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the LinkedIn timeline of Edward Asare shared that Stephen struggled to pay his fees at the University of Ghana Business school but successfully managed to become a full time software developer.

Stephen in his graduation attire Photo credit: Stephen Taky/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

According to Edward, the UG past student who was pursuing a master's degree in Management Information Systems not only struggled to pay his fees but also got sick along the line and had to write his exams in a hospital back in 2020.

Through it all, he never gave up but rather fought hard to complete his eduaction.

Few years down the line, Stephen became a successful mobile app developer and currently has client in Ghana and abroad.

The post read;

First he didn’t know what he wanted to do with his life. He then started his MBA in MIS with no idea how to pay his fees.

He fell sick along the line and wrote his exam in the hospital in 2020. Fast forward to 2022 and he is a mobile app developer serving clients both in Ghana and abroad with an MBA in MIS

Source: YEN.com.gh