A Ghanaian caretaker who was hired to maintain the house of a family based in abroad is asking to be paid for all expenses she claims to have incurred

The house owners engaged the services of the lady 6 years ago with the conditions that she lives in there for free, maintain the house, rent a part of it and keep all the earnings

Social media users who saw the post shared personal experiences they have encountered and admonished others not to work with caretakers

The story of a caretaker who is making a huge demand from her employers after supporting her for years has surfaced online.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on a Facebook handle called Afi Doku shared the story of a caretaker based in Sakumono in Tema who is requesting that a sum of Ghc44,253.29 be paid to her after she was allowed to stay in a house for 6 years for free.

Unbothered woman, the list of expenses, mansion Photo credit: jeffbergen/Getty Images, afidoku1/Facebook, Luxury homes/Pinterest

Source: Getty Images

According to the post, the owners of the mansion who are based abroad engaged the services of the caretaker to help maintain their property while they are outside the country. In exchange, the lady was allowed to stay in the house for free and was permitted to rent a part of it out and keep all proceeds from that.

The house owners also asked the caretaker to inform them anytime there were maintenance or repair works to be done which she never did.

Six years later, the family is ready to move back to Ghana and the caretaker has come out with her own conditions.

The lady sent the family a list which stated all costs incurred throughout her six-years stay in the house. She also demanded a monthly back pay of Ghc500.

The list of expenses summed up to Ghc44,253.29.

Many who saw the post have had a lot to say about it. At the time of this publication, the post has gathered over 1,000 comments with 243 shares and close to 1,000 reactions.

YEN.com.gh has highlighted a few of the comments below;

Nu Ru Ya commented:

My mum called me last December that some people came and asked that they stay in my building and be taking care of it so that when i'm ready to use it they can move out. She didn't even finish talking when i told her NO. They should go and rent the ones that are ready for rent.

Naa Atswei Adoma Sackey wrote:

No one should ever make this mistake. Never give your house free of charge to anyone to take care of it. Rent it out for him even if it is 50 pesewas a month. Without a contract to the contrary, it will seem the person has worked for u and needs to be remunerated.

Traphina Owusu Agyapomaa replied:

At Abrepo Asubonteng, where I stay. A lot of caretakers have taken over people’s house. Most house owners have even forgotten about their ongoing projects

From Ohemaa Amma Tipa:

Never give your house to anyone to stay in for free da, at least 50 cedis a month just so you won't hear this nonsense . Such an ungrateful and wicked soul

