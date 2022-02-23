Solace Ojotule, a driven young lady has opened up about her journey to winning a Mastercard Foundation Scholarship award to study at the University of Edinburgh

She applied to seven different scholarships boards for funds to study abroad but was unfortunately rejected by all of them

Her determination was rewarded in a huge way when finally she landed two scholarship offers which included the Global Korea Scholarship

An overjoyed young woman by the name of Solace Ojotule has recently taken to social media to celebrate her wins after many rejections.

In a post on her LinkedIn timeline sighted by YEN.com.gh, Solace shared that she finally landed two fully-funded scholarships to study abroad after applying seven times and getting painfully getting rejected.

"After more than 7 scholarship rejections, I entered a big problem last year. The problem was a good problem"

Solace never gave up searching for funding regardless of the many 'nos' she encountered.

As she persevered on, she successfully received two different fully-funded scholarship awards to study abroad and now she was faced with the decision to choose one.

"My problem was choosing between two fully-funded scholarships to study abroad after winning both the Mastercard Foundation Scholarship and the Global Korea Scholarship"

The fulfilled young lady finished off by wishing all who are in dying need of scholarships to support their education the very best.

"I pray that this good problem will locate you today. But it will only locate you if you don’t stop applying."

