Roland Ofori, a Ghanaian man recently got many talking after sharing how his friend's salary affected him

In a LinkedIn post, Roland opened up about getting depressed after finding out his own friend makes more than 3 times the salary he earns

Ghanaians who saw YEN.com.gh's publication expressed how disappointing Roland's thought process is and encouraged him to learn to be content with what he has

An earlier publication by YEN.com.gh shared the story of Roland Ofori, who opened up about how he felt when he found out his former coursemate earned more than he did.

The report shared that the young man was lucky enough to land a job right after completing his national service and it came with a decent salary.

Sad man seated Photo credit: Petri Oeschger/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

One day, however, he met his former classmate who works with a telecommunication company in Ghana and soon found out this friend earns more than three times the amount he makes at his workplace.

According to Roland, getting to know that his own mate makes that much got him worried and depressed.

Ghanaians who saw the post on YEN.com.gh's Facebook page had a lot to share about Roland's depression.

At the time of this publication, the post has racked up close to 3,000 reactions with more than 280 comments and 14 shares.

Some of the comments have been compiled below by YEN.com.gh;

Samuel Ansah Asiedu wrote:

Mine told me it’s his monthly fuel allowance and should I be depressed for that? We both meet and he pays we move.

Osman Hardi replied:

You are on salary and still depressed because your friends take 3x what you take. Some of us are not even taking "Sa" talk less of "lary" but we are not depressed and still find a reason to thank God for. Be content bro.

Awennala Atiirimbey said:

Some are still roaming the streets in search of jobs. Contentment.

From Chris Smile:

Messi's weekly salary is someone's entire life salary....be content u are fortunate to be working what about those who are jobless

Ike Nketia Nunoo wrote:

What about your classmates who are not working? Should they kill themselves ? Lol

Source: YEN.com.gh