A vibrant Technip FMC employee has recently opened up about how she became the first ever female to be employed in her workshop

Gizelle Monalisa Botchway shared that she has been working at this company for eight years and has witnessed more women being given the chance to work in the oil and gas industry

She advised individuals to always make good use of opportunities given them to make room for others to be given the same chance

A driven young Ghanaian lady has recently taken to social media to share how her journey has been since moving into the oil and gas field.

In a post on LinkedIn, Gizelle Monalisa Botchway recounted that she got a chance to interview with Technip FMC, an oil and gas company that provides complete project life cycle services for the energy industry in 2014 and successfully passed.

Her employment made her the very first-ever female who was picked to work at her workshop in the company.

"In 2014, I went for a job interview at FMC technologies now TechnipFmc, I must say it was interesting, because at that time they had not employed a female in the workshop before. I challenged myself and took up the role, the only female in the workshop."

Gizelle has excelled since taking up her role in Technip eight years ago and according to her, she is proud that more women are being given the chance to work in the oil and gas sector.

"Fast forward, it’s been 8 amazing challenging years now , and I feel proud when more females are recruited for national service, industrial attachment, and some get to be hired."

She ended by encouraging individuals to always put in 100% effort wherever they find themselves to ensure more opportunities are given to other people.

"When you get the chance, brighten the corner wherever you are to give opportunity for others."

