A Ghanaian man living in Canada has spared massive converation online after opening up about how he got the chance to migrate abroad

The young man revealed in an interview that one thing he regrets not ever doing is learning fitting job as it is on very high demand in his life of work in Ghana

Many who saw the post expressed how disappointing it is that most of the youth prefer corporate jobs compared to hand skilled jobs

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that a Ghanaian man by the name of Ben Sey he opened up about his journey to migrating from Ghana stating that he regret not learning fitting work in Ghana before moving abroad as it is a booming business in Canada.

Recounting his journey, the young man also shared that he had his tertiary education at Takoradi Polytechnic where he pursued an HND in Graphic Designing and got the chance to travel abroad after some years.

Young man fixing a car, Ben in an interview Photo credit: SVTV Africa/YouTube

Source: UGC

He revealed one of the most sought after people in his current line of work currently are those with fitting experience and he regrets that he never learnt that back in Ghana.

Ghanaians who read the publication had a lot to say about it. The post has since gathered close to 5,000 reactions, over 100 comments and close to 90 shares.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

YEN.com.gh has highlighted a few of the comments below;

Papa Sunayona replied:

In Gh,the impression has been created dat it's only d illiterates n school drop outs that learn hand skilled job.. unfortunately it's only a few of d literates that have hand skilled job,wit d rest waiting to b employed wit a pen as their job tool..

This is a lesson to parents to encourage their children who r gud in creating little objects with their hands n mind to polish that talent through vocational/technical training

Farouk FK shared:

I remember when I decided to be become mechanical engineer my fellow friends teased me. some were calling me names but today am a chief engineer and no one can take it away from me and am soo happy to be one

Kofi Atta Djan commented:

That's why I feel pity for most of the parents who are wasting much to enroll their children in SHS... Because I know 90% of them will be unemployed/under-employed at the end.

From Yaw Jonas:

Ghana is the only country that doesn’t take technical school seriously. Don’t worry sir, I am with u.

Kwame Boateng wrote:

Even being a barber or a hairdresser in such countries pays better than formal jobs

Ghanaian Man With A Mechanical Engineering Degree Narrates His Journey Washing Cars In US

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that an elderly Ghanaian man by the name of Noah Baafi-Danso was granted an interview by DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa where he opened up about his journey to becoming a professional car washer in the US.

In the interview, Noah shared that he was privileged to have had his father move him from Ghana to America just before turning 30 years and he has been working as a car washer since then. He makes as much as $1,000 (Ghc7,500) from one car wash, he shared.

The elderly man narrated that prior to traveling abroad, he studied mechanical engineering from a polytechnic in Ghana and after that joined his father to work.

Source: YEN.com.gh