A Ghanaian young man has recently shared some of the goals he set for himself while studying at UPSA

In an emotional post, Dickson Assan revealed that he set a target to become a chartered accountant, get married and become a University Lecturer within 10 years but has failed to do that

The determined young man stated however that, he is hopeful at least 70% of his dreams will be accomplished before he leaves the surface of the earth

A former University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) student has recently opened up about some of the boxes he has failed to tick within the targeted years he set for himself.

Dickson Assan's post on his LinkedIn timeline had him sharing that in his first year at the university, he prepared a dream card where he planned that by age 28, he must be a Chartered Accountant and must be married at the age of 29.

Dickson's dream card and a picture of himself Photo credit: Dickson Assan/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

Another goal of his was to be a University Lecturer by the age of 32 but 10 years down the line, he has not been able to achieve any of them.

" I chanced on this dream card I prepared whiles I was in Level 100 at IPS now UPSA. I was such an ambitious man with a lot of dreams.

10 years on, I am not married, i am not a lecturer, i don't have an MBA and not a chartered accountant either."

According to Dickson, he does not intend to give up on his dreams and he believes that he will achieve at least 70% of his goals before he passes on.

"Have I given up on these dreams?. Never! Is it too late to start dreaming again? Never! Can I still get all or at least 70% of them done before I depart this earth? Definitely! Have I started taking steps to ensure I accomplish them? Yes!"

