Ophelia D. Akoto, a young Ghanaian lady has succeeded in achieving 2 different master's degrees in 3 years

In total, it has been only 8 years since Ophelia finished high school in Ghana and she already has a 4th degree on the way

According to her, she has already accepted a full scholarship to study for her Ph.D. after obtaining her 2nd master's degree since 2019

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A brilliant Ghanaian lady called Ophelia D. Akoto has inspired many users on social media after bagging her second master's degree just eight years after high school.

It all started when Ophelia traveled outside the shores of Ghana in 2014 to study for her bachelor's degree in Business Management and Entrepreneurship and a Minor in Psychology at Henderson State University

In 2019, the accomplished young lady bagged her Master of Business Administration - MBA, Business Administration, Management and Operations at the University of Central Arkansas.

Ghanaian lady who has gotten 2 master's degrees in 3 years Photo credit: Ophelia D. Akoto via LinkedIn

Source: UGC

The next year, Ophelia enrolled in the Clinton School of Public Service for her Master of Public Service, Public Administration, and Social Service Professions, which she completed in 2022.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

"I am thankful for my support system (my parents: Eunice V. Akoto, Ph.D. & Edward O. Akoto , awesome faculty, friends, and loved ones) who have supported, encouraged, and cheered me on to the finish line. We did it! I am delighted to share that l have accepted a full-funded Ph.D. offer to attend Brandeis University!!" she said in a post on her LinkedIn handle

Ghana social media reactions

Lots of people rushed into the comment section to celebrate Ophelia on her brilliant achievements.

Mariam Fofana mentioned:

Ophelia D. Akoto, MBA Your words mean a lot to me especially coming from a trailblazer like you ❤️❤️ Thank you.

Selasi Anyomi indicated:

Great wins so far. Cheers to Greater Wins ahead. In all, Jesus be Praised! Go for it Ophelia!

Ghanaian Lady Who Spent 10 Years Working After SHS To Fund University Studies Finally Bags 1st Degree At 30

In a separate story, a brilliant and hardworking 30-year-old Ghanaian lady called Doreen Agamah has graduated with her first degree, exactly 10 years after she finished senior high school.

The Ghana Institute of Journalism graduate narrated her breathtaking journey in an inspirational post on her LinkedIn handle, where she revealed that she had no support from anyone.

"I was 20 with no support from anyone. I did petty petty businesses at that age till I completed Senior High School. Since no one was there to help I made up my mind not to further my education. Because I don’t have the money. But one day I woke up and said to myself, no matter how long it takes, even if I have to attain my 1st degree at age 50, I will," she recalls.

Source: YEN.com.gh